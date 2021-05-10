Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Siyata Mobile stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. Siyata Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Siyata Mobile in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.