Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Raised to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Skanska AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Skanska AB (publ) stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. Skanska AB has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development segments. The Construction segment builds and renovates buildings, industrial facilities, infrastructure projects, and home projects; and executes service-related assignments in areas, such as construction services, and facility operations and maintenance services.

