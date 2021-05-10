SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 304,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $443.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

