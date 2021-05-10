SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.64

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.64 and last traded at C$29.48, with a volume of 29637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRU.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$23.50 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.96.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.39.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.