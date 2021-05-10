Smartshare (SSP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $226,828.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $226,828.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020253 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00039989 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars.

