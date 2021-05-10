SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.62 million.SmileDirectClub also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to -0.250–0.250 EPS.

SDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of SDC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 309,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,053. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

