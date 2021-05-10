Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $110.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.21. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $114.85.

