Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $273.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to announce sales of $273.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.00 million and the lowest is $250.00 million. Smith & Wesson Brands posted sales of $233.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $986.20 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $852.25 million, with estimates ranging from $849.80 million to $854.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smith & Wesson Brands.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWBI. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,544,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after buying an additional 251,672 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $3,124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 158,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.