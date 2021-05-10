SnowGem (XSG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000663 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 81.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.