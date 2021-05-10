SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $322.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $324.00 to $322.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SEDG. Truist reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $220.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.40. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.12 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

