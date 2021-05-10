SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $16.82 on Thursday. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

