SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM) Insider Hamish Corlett Acquires 137,244 Shares

SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM) insider Hamish Corlett purchased 137,244 shares of SomnoMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.07 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of A$284,095.08 ($202,925.06).

Hamish Corlett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SomnoMed alerts:

On Tuesday, March 30th, Hamish Corlett purchased 766,093 shares of SomnoMed stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.90 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$1,455,576.70 ($1,039,697.64).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70.

SomnoMed Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells devices for the oral treatment of sleep related disorders in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific Region. Its products include SomnoDent, an oral appliance for obstructive sleep apnea; and SomnoBrux, a mouthguard for the treatment of teeth grinding damage, as well as SomTabs for cleaning its devices.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SomnoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomnoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.