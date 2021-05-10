Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TOY. Cormark boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Spin Master to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.36.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$43.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$16.87 and a 52 week high of C$47.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.16.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

