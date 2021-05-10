Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Spire also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Shares of Spire stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

SR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.30.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

