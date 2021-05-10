Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Spire also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.
Shares of Spire stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.
Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.
