Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $25.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

