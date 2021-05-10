Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $225.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock valued at $303,249,795. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Square by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Square by 599.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SQ opened at $230.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.40, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.79. Square has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

