Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Square by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Square by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ stock opened at $233.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.40, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.79.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.80.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock valued at $303,249,795. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

