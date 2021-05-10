SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC opened at $73.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.