Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Raised to $59.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.81% from the company’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.59 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. Analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Stantec in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.