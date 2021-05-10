Starbucks Co. (SBUX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Starbucks has increased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 60.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $114.34 on Monday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.91. The company has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.