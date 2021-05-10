Starbucks Co. (SBUX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.
Starbucks has increased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 60.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $114.34 on Monday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.91. The company has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.
In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
