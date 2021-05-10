State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 209.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,298,000 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.3% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.09% of AT&T worth $192,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.58. 754,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,075,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

