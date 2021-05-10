State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,619 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $53,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $48,736.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,302 shares of company stock worth $12,403,893. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.38. The company had a trading volume of 38,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.97 and a 200 day moving average of $115.37. The company has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

