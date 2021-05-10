State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $48,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.20 on Monday, hitting $147.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,620. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $204.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average of $140.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

