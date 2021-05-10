State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 16,900 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $41,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,486 shares of company stock valued at $19,358,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $475.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,958. The stock has a market cap of $93.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.29 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $515.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.49.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.24.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

