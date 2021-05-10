State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 221 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Natera worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after acquiring an additional 717,481 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,101,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Natera by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,502,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Natera by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after acquiring an additional 31,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $101.83 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $127.19. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.96.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $202,680.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

