State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.48 Million Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,467 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,562 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.63% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $4,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at $10,175,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 788.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 607,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 538,866 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at $2,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 243,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,176 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

TRST stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $731.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

