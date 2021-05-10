State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $199.03 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $199.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.01 and a 200-day moving average of $155.63.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

