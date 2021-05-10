State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 591,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAMR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

LAMR stock opened at $105.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $106.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.37.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.