State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,002 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

NLSN stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

