State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,084 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Churchill Downs worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,435,000 after acquiring an additional 43,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $65,729,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 201,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHDN opened at $201.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.23 and a 200 day moving average of $206.51.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

