State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,084 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Churchill Downs worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,435,000 after acquiring an additional 43,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $65,729,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 201,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CHDN opened at $201.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.23 and a 200 day moving average of $206.51.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.
In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
