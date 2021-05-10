State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 21,216 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,216 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 15.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 55,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 15.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 290,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 14.2% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NRZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

