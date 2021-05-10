STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.44. 22,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 61,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$97.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.00.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

