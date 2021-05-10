Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.880-1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

STRL stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a market cap of $663.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.