Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

APP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

APP stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

