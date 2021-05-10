Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IEA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA opened at $12.67 on Monday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $290.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $391.91 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth $5,322,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160,650 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 937.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 127,072 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 135.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 93,374 shares during the period. 21.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

