Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was upgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $32.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after acquiring an additional 423,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,424,000 after acquiring an additional 379,533 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,999,000 after acquiring an additional 138,411 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,729,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

