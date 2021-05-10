Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Takes $462,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

In other news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. Insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $100.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $101.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

