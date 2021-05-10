Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTF. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,119,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,449 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 23,140.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000.

NASDAQ:PTF opened at $135.83 on Monday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $175.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.44.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

