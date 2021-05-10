Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 356.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

