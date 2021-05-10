Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,290 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after buying an additional 423,611 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 284,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 28,775 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 726.6% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 72,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 63,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 128,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $25.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

