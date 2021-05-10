Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,598 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in International Paper by 174.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP stock opened at $61.64 on Monday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

