Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 49.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 195.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 419.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $146.19 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

