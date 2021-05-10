Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,433 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7,005.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,840,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547,336 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $26,776,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $12,346,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $10,481,000. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth about $7,762,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

In related news, Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $6.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

