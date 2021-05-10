Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Grubhub by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grubhub alerts:

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,493.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,475 shares of company stock worth $1,324,333 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRUB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research decreased their price objective on Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

Shares of Grubhub stock opened at $65.41 on Monday. Grubhub Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.80.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Grubhub’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.