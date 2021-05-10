Strs Ohio Has $1.13 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $46,888.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,714.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $952,632.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,132 shares in the company, valued at $19,067,144.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,617 shares of company stock worth $6,988,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $50.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

