Strs Ohio Sells 4,419 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $234.19 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $164.40 and a 52-week high of $306.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.91 and its 200 day moving average is $264.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. TheStreet upgraded Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.93.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

