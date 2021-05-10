Strs Ohio Sells 800 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of FARO Technologies worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO stock opened at $71.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.99. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FARO. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.