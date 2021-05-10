Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Lowered by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 4.0% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

NYSE SYK traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,937. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.53 and its 200 day moving average is $238.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

