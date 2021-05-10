Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,310 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $131,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,102 shares of company stock worth $6,551,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $598.34 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.56 and a 52 week high of $647.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $572.38 and its 200 day moving average is $534.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

