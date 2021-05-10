Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 236,796 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236,796 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Verisk Analytics worth $121,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Insiders sold 16,304 shares of company stock worth $2,951,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $178.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.18 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

